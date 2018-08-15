Triple H asked about Neville’s status

For the better part of a year now, fans have been patiently waiting to see if Neville is going to make his WWE return, but his future with the company remains up in the air.

During a recent NXT conference call, Triple H was asked about Neville’s status, but it doesn’t sound like there’s been much movement on that front.

“To be honest, I’m not 100% positive,” Triple H replied . “I would need to go back and look into that.”

Triple H did agree that Neville would be a great fit for the NXT UK brand, and he also praised the work Neville did during his runs with NXT and 205 Live.

“You are 100% right, [Neville] is one of the most talented guys in the world,” Triple H admitted. “I love the time that he spent with us in NXT, he did a great job of building up the Cruiserweight division on 205 [Live]. Time will see where that ends up.”

Due to the fact that WWE won’t release Neville from his contract, he can’t wrestle elsewhere, so only time will tell what the future holds for his wrestling career.

(Pwguru)





(Visited 1 times, 174 visits today)