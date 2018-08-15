Three matches being advertised for Smackdown’s 1000th episode

The 1,000th episode of SmackDown is set to air on Tuesday, October 16th from Washington DC, and three big matches are currently being advertised for the event.

The official website for the Capital One Arena is advertising The following for SDLive 1000th Episode

* AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship

* Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

* Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

* Appearances by Shinsuke Nakamura, Bludgeon Brothers, Carmella, and more

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





