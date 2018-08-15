Ricochet: “WWE has been exciting since day one”

Ricochet recently did an interview with TV Insider to talk about several professional wrestling topics.

During their conversations, Ricochet talked about finally getting to WWE after having worked for several promotions before hand.

Ricochet has worked for the likes of Chikara, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Dragon Gate, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and Lucha Underground. Ricochet said working in WWE has been exciting since day one:

“WWE has been exciting since day one. Right now, it has been figuring out who I am going to be and what I’m going to be about. From the talent to the coaches to the medical staff to everyone in the locker room, it’s been amazing.”

He also talked about all the guidance he has received working at the WWE’s Performance Center:

“They’ve all helped me a lot and shown me how to look at wrestling totally different, in the best way possible,” he said. “Just about the timing, having positioning. Top to-bottom, in the ring and out of the ring, I’m looking at it in a whole new space of mind. I think it’s for the better.”

Ricochet then talked about getting to keep his “Ricochet” ring name in WWE after spending the past 15 years building it up:

“It was cool because the last 15 years of my life has been about trying to build up a name. When I got to WWE, there was some rumblings about changing it. I was okay with that because it has worked in the past, and I had a few choices lined up.

“But when they said I was able to keep it, it meant the world to me because it was definitely a name I put my blood, sweat and tears in building. I built my own name. All the hard work built up to this.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





