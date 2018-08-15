Miz & Mrs renewed for another season by USA Network

Aug 15, 2018 - by Colin Vassallo

The reality TV series Miz & Mrs has been a big hit for USA Network, taking advantage of the audience that sticks around after Smackdown Live.

Due to its popularity, USA Network announced that it has ordered a second season of the series which will include a total of 14 episodes, an increase of 12 episodes over season one. The series is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions, the same team behind Total Bellas and Total Divas.

“One word about the renewal: AWESOME!,” said The Miz. “Thanks to all of the WWE fans out there who wanted a window to our crazy lives,” added Maryse. “Be careful what you wish for!”


