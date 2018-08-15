Jeff Jarrett and GFW sue Anthem Sports & Entertainment over copyright infringement

Jeff Jarrett is suing his ex business partners at Anthem Sports & Entertainment over copyright infringement. The lawsuit, first reported by PWInsider.com, alleges that the Global Force Wrestling merger never was finalized but Impact keeps making money off footage which they do not own.

Jarrett alleges that Anthem “reproduced, distributed, publicly displayed, offered for sale, and sold the GFW Amped content without providing any compensation or royalties,” according to the lawsuit later uploaded in full by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The lawsuit, filed on August 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, also says that the Global Wrestling Network logo is similar to the GFW one and Anthem doesn’t have a license to show the Amped footage.

Jarrett is seeking that all footage that is part of the GWN that features GFW’s Amped be deleted and never used again and an award of punitive and/or treble damages for at least three times the amount of Defendants’ profits or GFE’s damages, whichever is greater.

