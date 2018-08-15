Dakota Kai on her WWE journey: “Being here has been my dream for at least the last 13 years”

NXT star Dakota Kai reflects on her journey to WWE:

“Being here has been my dream for at least the last 13 years. I spent a lot of that time working the independent scene so to be here is still really crazy to me. And from there the opportunity to have a tryout happened and I got offered a contract. So it’s been a crazy ride but I’ve never been more passionate about anything in my life. All that traveling was something I loved to do and I always, always hoped that one day I’d be given the opportunity and here we are.”

