AJ Styles on his second title run: “I feel like it has been the most rewarding”

Aug 15, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I can tell you, man. The first is always the most exciting but the second time around, I feel like it has been the most rewarding. Winning the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal in England is something that WWE never had before. Pretty cool. Holding it now, I’m the longest reigning WWE SmackDown champion in history so that is also very cool. I enjoy being the guy that people depend on. That’s rewarding to me. To be able to hold on to the championship this long means I’m doing something right. I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing. My job is to make sure that people are entertained and at SummerSlam, it will be no different. I can promise you that.”

source: dirtfork.com


