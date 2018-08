After Smackdown Live, AJ Styles reunited with The Club

AJ Styles reunited “The Club” last night after Smackdown Live when dark, joining forces with Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows to defeat Samoa Joe, Randy Orton and United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a post-SmackDown dark match.

source: WZ





