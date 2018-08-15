8/15/18 WWE NXT Coverage: Go-Home Show for Brooklyn

The show opens with a recap of last week’s main event between Aleister Black and Johnny Gargano, which was interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa. We then see footage of Black being laid out in the parking lot after the show. We go straight into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. The Mighty (Shane Thorne and Nick Miller)

Ford and Miller start the match. Miller starts with a knee strike and takes Ford to the corner. Miller delivers a chop and then tags in Thorne. Thorne and Miller double-team Ford in the corner, but Ford turns it around and takes advantage. Dawkins tags in and they double-team Thorne for a bit. Dawkins backs Thorne into the corner with rights and lefts, but Thorne comes back with a sucker punch of his own. Thorne drops Dawkins to the mat with a Northern Lariat and tags in Miller. Miller slams Dawkins to the mat and goes for the cover, but Dawkins kicks out at two. Miller chokes Dawkins over the ropes and fish hooks his face. Thorne tags back in and he and Miller double-suplex Dawkins to the mat. Thorne goes for the cover, but Dawkins kicks out at two. Thorne stomps away on Dawkins and tags Miller back in.

Miller applies a rear chin-lock, but Dawkins fights to his feet. Dawkins delivers a few elbows, but Miller keeps control and delivers a spine-buster. Miller goes for the cover, but Dawkins kicks out at two. Thorne tags in and he and Miller slam Dawkins to the mat. Thorne locks in a front face-lock, and sends Dawkins to the corner. Thorne charges, but Dawkins moves out of the way. Dawkins kicks Thorne and Miller away and tags in Ford. Ford sends Miller to the outside and then slams Thorne to the mat. Miller elbows Thorne and kicks Miller in the chest. Ford goes for the cover with a sunset flip, but Thorne kicks out. Thorne comes back and goes for a roll-up, but Ford rolls through and grabs the tights to get the pin fall.

Winner: The Street Profits.

the Velveteen Dream will address EC3 later tonight. Also, Roderick Strong will go one-on-one with Tyler Bate later tonight. We see Shayne Baszler talking to Aliyah backstage. Aliyah faces Kairi Sane later on tonight.

Back from the break, we are reminded that “Blood // Water” by Grandson is the official theme song for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

The Undisputed ERA is backstage. They mock Moustache Mountain and then the War Raiders for their attack last week. They say that all of their titles will stay right where they belong after Brooklyn.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah

Before the match begins, Shayna Baszler joins the commentary team.

Sane backs Aliyah into the corner and delivers a forearm shot. Aliyah comes back and chokes Sane over the ropes, but Sane comes back with a head-scissors take down and then locks in a submission. Aliyah makes it to the ropes to break the hold and then delivers a series of forearm shots. Sane comes back and takes Aliyah to the mat and then delivers a neck-breaker. Sane delivers the Interceptor and then connects with the Sliding D. Sane goes up top and then connects with the In-Sane Elbow. Sane stares Baszler down and then delivers another In-Sane Elbow. Sane stares at Baszler again and delivers a third In-Sane Elbow, but pulls Aliyah up at the two count. Sane locks in the Anchor submission and stares at Baszler while Aliyah taps out.

Winner: Kairi Sane.

We see a video hype package for the match between Adam Cole and Ricochet, which is for the NXT North American Championship and will take place this Saturday at TakeOver.

The Velveteen Dream makes his way to the ring. Dream says it’s funny that the people cheer for the Dream. He says EC3 is funny and says he is also smart, clever, and charming. He says EC3 has the Dream’s curiosity and the Dream’s attention. Dream says this Saturday, at TakeOver, it will be dream over. EC3 interrupts. EC3 asks if this is what is sounds like when doves cry. EC3 says Dream is trying to get into his head, but EC3 is the one who lives in people’s heads. EC3 says Dream’s head is a fixer-upper, but he is going to turn it for profit at TakeOver. EC3 says the time for talk has come to and end and his is going to claim victory after victory. Dream says there is no “after victory” for EC3. Dream says EC3 will not have his hand raised and he will not be laughing at the Dream. Dream says the only thing that will be on everyone’s mind is “dream over.” EC3 challenges Dream to fight right now and Dream attacks him. EC3 fights back and drops Dream with the One Percent.

We take a deeper look at the attack on Aleister Black from last week. We see that Johnny Gargano, The Undisputed ERA, Lars Sullivan, Heavy Machinery, Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae, Kassius Ohno, Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, Kona Reeves, Ricochet, Shayna Baszler, The Velveteen Dream, Fabian Aichner, Cezar Bononi, Marcel Barthel, Tommaso Ciampa, and EC3 all in the area of the attack and they are all listed as suspects.

We see that “Made An America” by The Fever 333 is the other theme song for NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

We take a look at the video hype package for the match and feud between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

We see footage of Bianca Belair rehabbing her injury and she should be returning soon.

We see that Pete Dunne will defend the WWE United Kingdom Championship against Zack Gibson on next week’s show.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Tyler Bate (w/Trent Seven) vs. Roderick Strong (w/Kyle O’Reilly)

Bate backs Strong into the corner and delivers a series of rights and lefts. Bate delivers a knee lift, but Strong comes back and delivers a back-breaker. Strong delivers a chop to Bate and then delivers forearm shots in the corner. Bate fights back with a chop and right hands, but Strong grounds him and locks in a rear chin-lock. Strong delivers another back-breaker and goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out at two. Strong applies an abdominal stretch, but Bate counters with a series of headbutts. Bate delivers a jaw-breaker, but Strong comes back with a right hand. Strong sets Bate on the top rope and goes for a suplex, but Bate fights him off. Bate slams Strong down to the mat and connects with a diving European uppercut.

Both men exchange shots and Bate drops Strong with a big right hand. Bate takes Strong to the corner and delivers a series of rights and then follows those up with an uppercut and an exploder suplex. Bate connects with the standing Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Bate goes for the airplane spin, but his back gives out. Bate drops Strong with a reverse-rana and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out at two. Bate connects with a kick and then a right hand. Strong comes back and attempts the Strong Hold, but Bate rolls through to get free. Strong delivers a running knee in the corner and then spikes him to the mat. Strong goes for the cover, but Bate kicks out at two. Strong delivers another back-breaker and goes for the End of Heartache, but Bate gets free and takes Strong down to the mat.

Bate takes Strong down on the outside with a suicide dive. Seven drops O’Reilly on the outside and Strong takes control back into the ring. Strong connects with elbow shots, but Bate drops Strong to the mat with a knee. Bate drops Strong with the Tyler Driver 97 and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tyler Bate.

