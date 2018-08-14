WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 13, 2018 – Columbia, South Carolina
1. Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Sheamus and Cesaro
2. Shelton Benjamin defeated Aiden English
3. Mixed Tag Team Match
Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega
4. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton
5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Asuka defeated Carmella (c) (via Disqualification)
6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella and The IIconics
7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
8. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe
