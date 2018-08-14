WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 13, 2018 – Columbia, South Carolina

1. Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Sheamus and Cesaro

2. Shelton Benjamin defeated Aiden English

3. Mixed Tag Team Match

Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

4. WWE United States Championship – Triple Threat Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Carmella (c) (via Disqualification)

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella and The IIconics

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

8. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

