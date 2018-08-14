WWE Co-President George Barrios sells $3 million worth of WWE stocks

WWE Co-President George Barrios sold just over $3 million worth of WWE stocks on August 10 according to a document filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barrios sold a total of 37,708 shares at $80 each for a payout of $3,016,640. Barrios still owns a total of 569,400 shares in the company which today are equivalent to over $44 million.

WWE’s Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President Mark Kowal also got rid of some stocks on the same day. Kowal unloaded 2,500 stocks for $79.45 each, netting him $198,625. After his sale, Kowal remains in possession of 14,872 company shares.





