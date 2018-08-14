What you didn’t see on Raw last night

Aug 14, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

* Dean Ambrose teamed with Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman to defeat Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin after Raw went off the air last night.

Last night’s WWE Main Event results are as follows:

* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins
* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension

(source: PWinsider)

3 Responses

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    So has No Way Jose been called up to the main roster to wrestle Curt Hawkins every week on Main Event?

  2. dave says:
    August 14, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Sometimes you get slapped with a gimmick, or come up with one that can only take you so far. He’s a heel turn away from becoming Jose Caribbean Cool.

  3. Kyle Christie says:
    August 14, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    @Dave – Ha, got a little chuckle out of Jose Caribbean Cool. I heel Jose could definitely work though.

