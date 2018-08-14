What you didn’t see on Raw last night

* Dean Ambrose teamed with Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman to defeat Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Baron Corbin after Raw went off the air last night.

Last night’s WWE Main Event results are as follows:

* No Way Jose defeated Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension

(source: PWinsider)

