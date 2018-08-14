Spoilers: 8/13/18 Impact taping results

Xplosion

* Matt Sydal defeated Josh Alexander

* The OGz defeated The Deaners. Homicide made Jake tap with a Tequila Sunrise

Impact

Austin Aries, Killer Kross and Moose come out and Moose cuts a promo on Eddie Edwards, calling him a fraud. Moose says he had Eddie’s back when he was injured, but Killer Kross was the only guy checking on him when he was injured. Aries was the one who told Moose he’d never be number one if he pandered to the fans, then Johnny Impact come out and said he thought Kross was more ambitious than being a bodyguard. Aries and Impact is set for Bound For Glory, then the two brawl on the ramp. Moose and Kross take Impact out, then Aries hits him in the throat with a chair.

* Petey Williams defeated Rich Swann

* Desi Hit Squad defeated Joe Hendry & Grado

– Grado was pinned, then Katarina called him an embarrassment and said she doesn’t love him. She tried to kiss Hendry but he said it’s only plutonic, so she slapped him and left.

Eli Drake cuts a promo and issues an open challenge

* Eli Drake defeated Stone Rockwell

* Knockouts Championship: Tessa Blanchard defeated Su Yung to retain. The undead brides brought a casket out after the match, and Su Yung attacked her. Tessa was put in the casket, but Allie and Kiera Hogan ran out for the save, only to have Tessa tell them she doesn’t need friends

* oVe defeated Zachary Wentz, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel. Sami pinned Ace after the Crists hit a Doomsday Cutter.

Austin Aries, Moose and Killer Kross come out for a sitdown interview in the ring. Aries says Johnny Impact and Eddie Edwards won’t be back for a long time. KM and Fallah Bahh come out and Aries offers Fallah a banana, and KM calls him a liar. KM says Aries is a terrible world champion, and Aries offers him a title shot.

* Lucha Brothers defeated Cult Of Lee. Pentagon pinned Trevor with a package piledriver. OVE cut a post match promo challenging the Lucha Brothers and Brian Cage to a 6-man ‘oVe Rules’ match at Bound For Glory

* Alisha Edwards defeated Katarina. Grado and Hendry played a custom video for Katarina, and the distraction allowed Alisha to pin her

* LAX defeated The Fraternity. King and The OGz cut a post match promo on LAX, saying there’s a cease fire and LAX won’t do anything. King says he regrets one thing, and that’s how Richie, who they hit with a car, is still breathing

* Brian Cage defeated Kongo Kong. Cage won with a F-5. He accepted OVE’s challenge after the match

* Impact World Championship: Austin Aries (c) defeated Fallah Bahh to retain. Moose and Killer Kross attacked Fallah and KM after the bell, and hit KM in the throat with a chair





