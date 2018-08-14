Six man match headlines the ALL IN card

The card:

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (with Brandi Rhodes) for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

* Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford) vs. Hangman Page

* Rey Mysterio, Fénix, and Bandido vs. The Golden Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kota Ibushi)

* Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell

* The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) vs. SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

* Over Budget Battle Royale — 15-person Battle Royale to determine the #1 contender to the ROH World Championship

* Madison Rayne vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tessa Blanchard

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Over Budget Battle Royale winner for the ROH World Championship

* Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon





