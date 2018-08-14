Showcase mode is back in WWE 2K19 and will feature Daniel Bryan

Players will be given the chance to recreate matches that helped to make Bryan a star, and they will be given the chance to complete specific objectives during the matches in order to unlock playable characters, arenas, title belts and more.

According to the official press release, the 2K Showcase mode will include the following:

* 12 unique matches, including 11 historic bouts from Bryan’s career and one surprise battle

* Nine historic arenas that featured prominently in Bryan’s career, including the venues for WrestleMania XXX and Velocity

* 11 different playable character models for Daniel Bryan, with each one featuring their own move sets and unique appearances

* New entrances and victory scenes, including a special surprise when Bryan competes with Kane as part of Team Hell No

It’s worth noting that as of this writing, WWE hasn’t confirmed that Bryan has signed a new contract, and his current deal expires on September 1st.

WWE 2K19 is set to be released on October 9th.





