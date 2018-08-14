Renee Young reveals Vince McMahon only advised her once during the live Raw

Speaking to WWE.COM after becoming the first woman to ever call a whole episode of Monday Night Raw, Renee Young said that pretty much everything that she said on Raw was her genuine reaction to what she was seeing and hoped that fans are still behind her as much as they were before when she was announced for the show.

When asked about if the voice of Vince McMahon was constantly in her ear, Young revealed that McMahon only addressed her once during the broadcast. Announcers usually suffer the wrath of Vince McMahon on multiple occasions during shows as he tries to direct them to do what he thinks is best.

“I’m sure he was kinda like letting me get away with a few things tonight,” an excited Young said. “He told me to slow down on a couple of spots but that was it! If that’s the only note I get from him tonight…hallelujah! I’ll take it,” she added.

Calling a long show is also sometimes challenging because of no time for bathroom breaks. Renee said she did not pee and realized while drinking her energy drink during the show that she should slow down to avoid a disaster!

Michael Cole, who is in charge of all WWE television announcers, wrote on Twitter to congratulate Young on her first show. “Words can not express how proud I am of @ReneeYoungWWE. What she accomplished last night is no easy feat. That chair is a tough one to sit in. She brought poise, professionalism, a refreshing view. Renee and @WWEGraves were a great team. Thanks for helping me feel young again,” he wrote.

