Reigns on getting the Universal champ back on TV each week: “It makes for better storytelling”

“It’s killing us. It’s killing us. It makes for better storytelling. It would be a better product. It would be a better show. When you have the diamond that everybody’s chasing, it gives everybody a GPS of where they are and where they’re trying to be. Not only that, it’s a driving force for live events. It’s a driving force for our Friday, Saturday and Sunday (non-televised events) when we don’t have a network special or a pay-per-view. It’s important to have that thing hanging up in the locker room in a tiny town in South Dakota on a Friday when people are not motivated. A young talent comes in and says the champ’s in here and the title is hanging up. I want that. It motivates people in some many different regards and that’s what we need. I’m to the point where I’ve won a bunch of different championships and the only reason I want that championship is because I haven’t won it and I want it on this roster. I want it at our shows. I want it in every town because it’s going to make everybody better.”

source: sportingnews.com





(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)