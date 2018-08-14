Petey Williams on a possible Jericho Impact match: “At this point I wouldn’t be shocked”

Petey Williams was on the Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about a host of topics including the rumors of Chris Jericho coming to IMPACT Wrestling.

The chances of Chris Jericho coming to IMPACT:

“At this point I wouldn’t be shocked because of everything you just read. Canadian-based company, Don Callis, Scott D’Amore, I wouldn’t be shocked. Before when he teased years ago coming in I would be like, ‘Ah, that’s not gonna happen’, but now I wouldn’t be as shocked. Jericho’s doing his own thing, he’s going off to New Japan and his cruise and all that kind of stuff. He doesn’t really need WWE anymore. He’s got his band, all that kind of stuff. So why not for him have a little bit of fun? I’ve even heard him getting in his last run backstage he’d be be getting heat with somebody because politics, whatever the case may be. He’s gonna come to IMPACT and there’d be none of that.

But let me say this, I have no idea if he’s coming. I figured those decisions will probably be held really close to Scott, Don, probably Sonjay and Jimmy. Those are probably the only four people that know if he comes. If he doesn’t come in or if he comes. But they’re not gonna spread that, they’re not gonna let that leak out or whatever the case may be. And then the next question is what do they do? Who does he feud with? When does he come? How does he so it? All that kind of stuff which will probably be for future podcasts if he ends up coming to IMPACT.”

If Jericho could be used to get a better TV deal for IMPACT:

“Oh yeah, absolutely. It’s business, pretty much. TV is business, right? So the hardest part about TV and all that kind of stuff is getting on network television, okay? That’s the hardest part. You look at companies and stuff like that and they have all the talent in the world, it’s just hard to get a TV deal. There’s only so many spots, so many TV shows. There’s more than just wrestling shows going for those spots. It’s hard.

“So we’re already a television company. Fox Sports Net, Spike TV, Destination America, Pop TV we’ve been on all those networks so we’re already on TV. So yeah, when you go to a different network or even the same network, maybe you want more money or whatever when it comes to negotiations, right now if we go they were like, ‘here’s our stars’. He might have a guy on… I don’t know, I’m throwing this out there, like on a Spike or something like that, they’ll be like, ‘Ah I don’t really know any of those people’. Right? Maybe, possibly. They might say, ‘Ah I know a couple’, whatever. You have Jericho on there, you present it to Spike and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah! Chris Jericho.’

“Back when we first went to Spike and Rhyno was our champion, in Windsor at a BCW show we had to put the belt back on Jeff Jarrett. Why? Because he was our most recognizable person for us to go onto Spike TV with. Rhyno wasn’t. Jeff Jarrett was. And at the time, I think we were just getting the Dudleys. So that was like us getting bigger stars and all that kind of stuff. So yeah definitely use those names as marketing tools and bargaining tools and all those things for bigger contracts, for television or going to a different network or whatever the case may be. So yeah, absolutely.”

(Pwguru)





