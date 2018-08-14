Kane explains why WWE stars aren’t called wrestlers

“I remember Stephanie McMahon once saying there’s a reason why we’re not called wrestlers. We’re called superstars, because there’s so much more that we do. Even within our WWE careers, all the things that we’re asked to do. Our promotion, dealing with the media, all of that stuff is more than just a guy or gal in the ring for 10 minutes a night and put on a show.”

source: FOX News Rundown podcast





