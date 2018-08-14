Kane explains why WWE stars aren’t called wrestlers

Aug 14, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I remember Stephanie McMahon once saying there’s a reason why we’re not called wrestlers. We’re called superstars, because there’s so much more that we do. Even within our WWE careers, all the things that we’re asked to do. Our promotion, dealing with the media, all of that stuff is more than just a guy or gal in the ring for 10 minutes a night and put on a show.”

source: FOX News Rundown podcast


2 Responses

  1. Stonz says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    No, they are not called wrestlers because Vince is dodging having to pay fees in certain states because they are “sports entertainers” instead.

  2. dave says:
    August 14, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Yeah, we get it by now. But the amount of training and physical work they do to stay in shape outside of the ring is impressive and why the WWE will always proudly call them athletes, and rightly so. Funny that this discussion still happens in 2018

