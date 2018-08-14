Alexa Bliss addresses the Idea of turning babyface

790 AM The Ticket recently interviewed WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss

Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Alexa Bliss on the idea of turning face:

“I don’t know, I’ve thought about [turning babyface]. But then I was like, ‘how am I gonna throw a temper tantrum when I’m a good guy?’ Then I’m like, ‘I’ll make it work.’”

Bliss on how the storyline with Nia Jax was difficult:

“My biggest insult was probably with Nia. We had the body shaming storyline and that was very rough because we are both very passionate about body positivity, but we had to make the storyline mean something because that is a real issue in the world. It hurt me calling her ‘Shrek going through the airport’ and stuff like that because she’s my best friend.”

Bliss on her and Jax being part of the creative process for the angle and buildup to WrestleMania 34:

“It’s just one of those things where you have to bring realism to certain issues and we were both in agreement that we wanted to put those digs in there because we wanted the storyline to mean something because we’re both so passionate about body positivity and portraying that story. On that rivalry, we were both very much a part of that, we were in the creative process. [Jax] wanted me to go there.”





