8/14/18 WWE 205 Live Recap: Rush vs. Tozawa; Itami in Action; Alexander vs. Gallagher Main Event

205 Live opens with Drake Maverick running down tonight's card: Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush and Cedric Alexander vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Lio Rush’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring. He says the crowd is lucky even though they live in a garbage city and state. He says they are lucky because they get the privilege of watching the Man of the Hour do his thing in the ring. Rush says Akira Tozawa is one of the best Cruiserweights in the world, but tonight Tozawa is facing the best Cruiserweight in the world, Mr. Lio-5 Live. He says Tozawa should have kept his name out of his mouth, because tonight Tozawa will feel the rush.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush

Tozawa backs Rush into the ropes, but Rush shoves him away. Rush runs the ropes, but Tozawa takes him down with a hurricanrana. Tozawa connects with a kick to the back of the head that sends Rush to the floor. Tozawa goes for a suicide dive, but Rush backs up the entrance ramp. Tozawa goes after him and takes him down and then tosses him back into the ring. Rush comes back and drops Tozawa to the floor, but Tozawa delivers a right jab. Tozawa tosses Rush back into the ring and goes up top and delivers a missile dropkick. Tozawa goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out at two. Tozawa stomps on Rush’s back and then his ribs. Rush comes back and slams Tozawa into the ring post and goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at one. Rush begins the ground and pound and then applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat.

Tozawa fights to his feet and goes for a standing senton, but Rush gets his knees up to block it. Rush backs Tozawa into the corner and drives his shoulder into his midsection a few times. Rush drops Tozawa to the mat and applies a rear naked choke. Tozawa fights his way free and kicks Rush in the face. Tozawa delivers another kick that sends Rush to the floor and then delivers a suicide dive to the floor. Tozawa tosses Rush back into the ring and applies a standing octopus submission. Rush counters with a pin attempt for two and then connects with a spin kick. Rush goes for another cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Rush goes up top, but Tozawa cuts him off with a right hand. Tozawa goes for a superplex, but Rush chops him down to the mat. Rush connects with the Final Hour and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lio Rush.

A vignette for Drew Gulak is shown. He says the way he is going to dismantle Cedric Alexander at SummerSlam is an example of everything that he has been saying since he came to 205 Live. We then see Gulak, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and The Brian Kendrick getting ready for Gallagher’s match against Alexander.

We take a look back to last week’s main event between Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali, which was won by Itami after Ali collapsed in the ring after attempting the 0-5-4. We then see Drake Maverick backstage. He says Ali was evaluated by the medical staff and he has been diagnosed with severe exhaustion, but will make a full recovery. Maverick says he takes the blame and says Ali will not compete in a 205 Live ring again until Maverick is convinced he is 100 percent healthy.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Hideo Itami vs. Trent Newman

Itami backs Newman into the corner and beats him down. Itami stomps away on Newman and yells at everyone to respect him. Newman fights back and goes for a roll-up, but Itami blocks it and slaps him across the face. Itami drops Newman with a clothesline and then slaps him across the face a few more times. Itami goes for the cover, but pulls Newman up after the one count. Itami delivers a Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but he pulls Newman up at two. Itami kicks Newman in the head and then kicks him in the chest in the corner. Itami delivers a series of basement dropkicks in the corner and the referee calls for the bell to stop the match.

Winner via referee stoppage: Hideo Itami.

-After the match, Itami delivers another basement dropkick to Newman in the corner.

A vignette for Cedric Alexander is shown. He says he is training harder for his match at SummerSlam than he has ever trained for a match before. He says Drew Gulak is dangerous, but he is ready. He says he is undefeated in 2018 and no one is able to touch him. We then see Alexander warming up for his match against Gentleman Jack Gallagher. The main event is up next.

Back from the break, Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy walk into Drake Maverick’s match. He congratulates them on their victories from the last two weeks, but he is not pleased that they cheated to win. Maverick says Nese and Murphy will take on The Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag Team Match on next’s weeks show. We also see that Noam Dar and TJP will go one-on-one once again on next week’s show.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Alexander goes after Gallagher, but Gallagher backs into the ropes. We see Drew Gulak and The Brian Kendrick, who are barred from ringside, watching from backstage. Alexander and Gallagher exchange quick roll-ups and then Gallagher toys around with Alexander in the corner. Alexander comes back with a head-scissors take down and a dropkick that sends Gallagher to the floor. Alexander runs the ropes, but Gallagher goes under the ring. Gallagher comes back into the ring on the other side and takes Alexander down from behind. Alexander comes back and sends Gallagher to the floor again and then delivers a dropkick. Alexander goes to the floor as well and delivers a few right hands, but Gallagher backs him into the ring post. Gallagher delivers a few elbow shots to Alexander and then tosses him back into the ring.

Gallagher applies a neck-wrench and then delivers a basement dropkick. Gallagher goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Gallagher backs Alexander into the corner, but Alexander comes back with a few chops. Gallagher drives his shoulder into Alexander’s midsection and then puts his boot in Alexander’s face. Gallagher stomps down onto Alexander and then applies a modified arm-bar submission. Gallagher delivers a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Gallagher goes for a few more quick pin attempts, but Alexander kicks out each time. Gallagher sends Alexander into the ropes and applies a rear chin-lock. Gallagher turns it into a straitjacket submission. Alexander tries to get free, but Gallagher keeps the hold applied. Alexander comes back with an inverted atomic drop and then delivers a series of suplexes.

Alexander connects with a back elbow and then connects with the Neuralizer. Alexander goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Alexander comes off the top rope with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out at two. Alexander delivers a few chops against the ropes, but Gallagher comes back with a back elbow. Gallagher drapes Alexander over the middle rope and then drives a knee into Alexander’s head. Gallagher goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Gallagher locks in the Crossface, but Alexander counters with a roll-up for two. Alexander and Gallagher exchange shots and Alexander goes for the Lumbar Check. Gallagher counters and turns it into a guillotine submission. Alexander counters into a Falcon Arrow and both men are down.

Alexander kicks Gallagher in the face and comes off the top, but Gallagher comes back with a kick to the face. Gallagher slams Alexander to the mat and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Gallagher charges at Alexander, but Alexander counters with a Spanish Fly and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cedric Alexander.

-After the match, Kendrick jumps Alexander from behind and tosses him into the ring. Gallagher joins in, but Alexander fights them off for a bit. Gulak gets into the ring and locks in the Gu-Lock as referees rush the ring. Alexander passes out in the holds and Gulak picks up the Cruiserweight title. Gulak stands tall over Alexander as the show comes to a close.

