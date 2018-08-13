WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 12, 2018 – Florence, South Carolina

1. Mixed Tag Team Match

Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

2. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Carmella (c) (via Disqualification)

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella and The IIconics

4. WWE United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy

5. The New Day defeated The Bar

6. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger (via Referee Stoppage)

-The match was stopped after Dillinger was thrown to the floor and apparently injured.

7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

8. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

