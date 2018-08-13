WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 12, 2018 – Florence, South Carolina
1. Mixed Tag Team Match
Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega
2. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Asuka defeated Carmella (c) (via Disqualification)
3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella and The IIconics
4. WWE United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy
5. The New Day defeated The Bar
6. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger (via Referee Stoppage)
-The match was stopped after Dillinger was thrown to the floor and apparently injured.
7. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
8. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe