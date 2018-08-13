WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 12, 2018 – Roanoke, Virginia

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Zack Ryder, Bobby Roode, Apollo Crews, and Titus O’Neil defeated Mojo Rawley, Jinder Mahal, and The Authors of Pain

3. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

4. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Revival

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ember Moon defeated Alexa Bliss (c) (via Disqualification)

6. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan

7. Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler (c) (w/Drew McIntyre) (via Disqualification)

