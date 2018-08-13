Strowman vs. Reigns post Summerslam?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that post-Summerslam WWE live RAW-branded events are scheduled to feature Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns matches. According to the Observer, this may seem to suggest one of these superstars might be turning HEEL soon.

The Observer Newsletter writes, “For what it’s worth, at the present time, the planned fall Raw live event main events are Reigns vs. Strowman. They could go face vs. face, but that indicates at least the possibility of one of the two turning.”

At Summerslam, Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title while Braun Strowman will be defending his MITB briefcase against Kevin Owens.

source: Wrestlezone.com

