Jim “The Advil” Neidhart passes away

Aug 13, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Former Killer Bee B. Brian Blair announced on his social media:

Harry Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.) did post the following picture on his Facebook page:

Jim Neidhart



(Visited 1 times, 421 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

8/9/18 Impact conference call with Tessa Blanchard

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal