Jim “The Advil” Neidhart passes away
Former Killer Bee B. Brian Blair announced on his social media:
So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated! @CACReunion @JimValley @allan_cheapshot @mattfarmer93 @WrestlingIWF @davemeltzerWON @SlamSports @jumpinjbrunzell
— B Brian Blair 🇺🇸 (@Killerbee1B) August 13, 2018
Harry Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.) did post the following picture on his Facebook page:
—
It is terrible I just heard Jim Neidhart passed away. I just pray for his family to get through this.Jim was a great friend and I will really miss him.
— Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) August 13, 2018
RIP to a great performer and father #JimTheAnvilNiedhart pic.twitter.com/tHq297Xh3N
— Justin Credible (@PJPOLACO) August 13, 2018
—