RAW match changed due to Jim Neidhart’s passing

Due to the death of Natalya’s father Jim Neidhart, WWE is no longer advertising Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss for tonight’s episode of RAW.

NOW WWE.com’s preview changed to the headline “Alexa Bliss on the run” with the following notes:

Despite her interference in last week’s main event, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss watched in horror as Ronda Rousey — competing for the very first time on Raw — made Alicia Fox tap ferociously to her excruciating Armbar, sending a painful message to The Goddess before their title match at SummerSlam.

Afterward, Bliss told WWE.com that she’s not afraid of Rousey, reiterating that when The Baddest Woman on the Planet gets in the ring with her at SummerSlam, the world will see her as “nothing but an overhyped rookie.” Will Little Miss Bliss come to regret those words?





