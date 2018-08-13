New Title Match for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff, Cruiserweight Match Changed to Pre-show

WWE has announced a second match for the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on Sunday – The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team. They have also announced that Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has been moved from the main card to the Kickoff. Lana and Rusev vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas was previously announced for the Kickoff.

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE United States Title Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

Kickoff Pre-show

Rusev and Lana vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Tag Team Title Match

The Revival vs. The B Team

