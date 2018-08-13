New Title Match for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff, Cruiserweight Match Changed to Pre-show
WWE has announced a second match for the SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show on Sunday – The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team. They have also announced that Drew Gulak vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has been moved from the main card to the Kickoff. Lana and Rusev vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas was previously announced for the Kickoff.
SummerSlam takes place on Sunday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
RAW Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss
Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler
WWE United States Title Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun’s Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.
Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
Kickoff Pre-show
Rusev and Lana vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas
Kickoff Pre-show: WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander
Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Tag Team Title Match
The Revival vs. The B Team
