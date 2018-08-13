Female WWE Superstars rally behind Nattie following the death of her father

WWE Superstar Natalya is considered to be one of the leaders in the dressing room for the women’s division. The 36-year-old, 18-year ring veteran has the admiration and respect of pretty much the whole locker room so it was only natural that her peers have rallied behind her during this difficult time.

“I love you so much @NatbyNature my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,” wrote Sasha Banks as soon as the news broke.

“My heart & condolences goes to @NatbyNature & @TJWilson & family through this tough time! So sad to hear the loss of Jim. The bond between Natti & her father was unbreakable! He is your angel every step of the way! RIP – the @WWE family is praying for you,” added Dana Brooke.

Brie Bella, a big friend of Nattie, added, “Jim was a ray of sunshine in every room he walked into. @NatByNature my prayers are with you and your family, sending so much love your way.”

Maryse wrote, “I am so sad to hear about the passing of @wwe legend Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart. My thoughts and prayers are with @NatbyNature @TJWilson and the entire Hart family.”

Dana Warrior, whose children are very close to Natalya, wrote, “It is with heavy heart we send condolences to our dear friend, Nattie for the loss of her beloved father. We will stand by you, as you did us.” Nattie was a big supporter of the Warrior family when the Ultimate Warrior passed away four years ago.

“RIP to Jim Neidhart! Sending all my love to @NatbyNature and @TJWilson at this sad time,” added Paige.

Bayley wrote, “Very sad to hear about The Anvil. Thinking of the entire Hart Family. Nattie, you’re always there for us backstage and we are all here for you.”

The Smackdown Women’s champion, Carmella, tweeted, “I love you @NatbyNature. No one is stronger than you.”





