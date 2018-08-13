AS I SEE IT 8/13: A moment in US wrestling history….so why are people skeptical?

This week saw a truly historic moment for wrestling as the April 6, 2019 joint New Japan Pro Wrestling/Ring of Honor G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden sold out… only minutes after tickets went on sale for the public.

Ring of Honor’s COO Joe Koff said that that 60% of the tickets were sold during the ROH Honor Club pre-sale. New Japan has a fan club and undoubtedly did the same. MSG held its own pre-sale as well. These tickets aren’t cheap with nosebleed prices at $30 scaled to $300 ringside, and will produce a $1 million gate mark.

The event is the first non-WWE wrestling show at Madison Square Garden since November 14, 1960, when Jack Pfefer held a show with a Bruno Sammartino-Antonino Rocca main event. Technically, the current Madison Square Garden structure (four physical buildings have used the name) opened in 1968, so it would be the first in the current venue’s history since that date.

As you can imagine, the two companies were overjoyed.

ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland said “We are absolutely thrilled and equally humbled by the fan response to this show. We thank everyone for their support and let’s enjoy this together.”

New NJPW President Harold Meij also said “[Madison Square Garden] is one of the holy grails of pro wrestling. It’s the place to be. It’s not only a great honor for us, but it shows how far we’ve come after 46 years of being in wrestling.”

But. WWE Hall of Famer and current ROH star Bully (Bubba) Ray Dudley put it into a more notable light for wrestling fans:

“The AWA never ran Madison Square Garden. ECW never ran Madison Square Garden. And WCW never ran Madison Square Garden…This show will become a part of wrestling history. In 50 years, people will still be talking about the Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling [G1 Supercard]. … If you’re a wrestling fan, this is the place you want to be. This is the show you want to see. This is the memory that you want for the rest of your life.”

ROH and NJPW have had a symbiotic working relationship since 2014 in which the companies exchange talent. Collaborating on an event the magnitude of G1 Supercard was the next logical step in their partnership.

“This is a joint venture that both companies are investing in,” Gilleland said, “and both companies share the same goal of delivering the absolute best possible show to the fans.”

The crowd growth is astounding given that it was only this year that RIng of Honor’s Supercard of Honor, typically held on Wrestlemania weekend ,drew a company-record crowd of more than 6,100 at this year’s New Orleans show, which in turn broke the previous record of more than 3,200 fans at 2016 version in Lakeland, FL.

People have tried to explain away this sellout, much as they tried to for ALL IN in Chicago. They’ve suggested that Sinclair, with all its money, bought a ton of tickets as some sort of vanity deal to promote Ring of Honor.

If that were the case, would Ring of Honor’s weekly TV be airing nationally on the third-tier Sinclair Charge! channel (most often airing on digital subchannels of Sinclair owned stations)? CHARGE! is a channel operated for them by MGM, which airs MGM’s library of films and TV series. It doesn’t even air on major cable provider Comcast/Xfinity. If Sinclair did this, would their weekly TV be airing late night on weekends on Sinclair owned stations (and assorted others)? Would they air this franchise with very basic production, to put it mildly…if they were going to drop a million dollars or more to buy out the Garden as a vanity project?

There seems little question that Sinclair wants to raise the profile of Ring of Honor, given the fact that it was Sinclair lawyers, and not Ring of Honor lawyers that confronted Madison Square Garden after WWE tried to push them into breaching the informal agreement already made by Sinclair, NJPW and MSG for a Wrestlemania weekend show. But until the TV is upgraded significantly, IMO, it’d be hard to make that argument.

There are fans who’ve suggested that ticket brokers bought out all the tickets. While there have been no published numbers for tickets held by ticket brokers, there’s zero question that this event will have far more tickets on the secondary market than ALL IN did. But ALL IN flew under the radar. It is in Chicago on Labor Day weekend, and not Wrestlemania weekend.

During Wrestlemania weekends, most major events have a certain number of tickets scooped up by ticket brokers; plus this one is New York to boot. Some Wrestlemania stadium shows have had as many as 25,000 tickets bought up by brokers in the recent past. But this ROH/NJPW show isn’t Wrestlemania. Given that not all the current champions are even under contract as of that date, notably Kenny Omega.

I will never understand until my last breath why any major success by a non-WWE affiliated show is greeted by such skepticism by fans who, at the same time, rip WWE for booking, TV, PPVs, and everything short of Stephanie McMahon’s hair color. It borders on being so crazy it’s almost a Stockholm syndrome type attitude, where hostages to develop a psychological alliance with their captors as a survival strategy during captivity. It’s an almost pathological skepticism where WWE “sucks”, but at the same time, anyone claiming or shown to succeed outside it is explained away in 50 different ways.

If you read this blog, you’re a wrestling fan. You watch WWE, or Impact, or New Japan, or lucha. You attend shows of your local indy (hopefully). I assume you have fun and escape by watching it. So BE HAPPY for this. We’ve seen two major non-WWE affiliated events within this summer succeed beyond any fan or promoters wildest dreams.

It should be celebrated, not explained away.

Until next time…

To contact me, email me at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

