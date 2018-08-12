WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 11, 2018 – Greenville, North Carolina
1. Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Sheamus and Cesaro
2. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger
3. Mixed Tag Team Match
Lana and Rusev defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas
4. WWE United States Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy
5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella and The IIconics
6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
7. WWE Championship Match
AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe
