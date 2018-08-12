WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – August 11, 2018 – Greenville, North Carolina

1. Big E and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods) defeated Sheamus and Cesaro

2. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger

3. Mixed Tag Team Match

Lana and Rusev defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas

4. WWE United States Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated Jeff Hardy

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella and The IIconics

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

7. WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) defeated Samoa Joe

