WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 11, 2018 – Norfolk, Virginia

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Bobby Roode, and Zack Ryder defeated Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley, and The Authors of Pain

3. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

4. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy defeated The Revival

5. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan

6. Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler (c) (w/Drew McIntyre) (via Disqualification)

