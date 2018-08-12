Triple H explains how WWE changed its policy for recruiting women



The Washington Post published an article on the women’s movement within WWE in recent years, titled, “The women wrestlers of WWE have created a movement. Is it built to last?”

In the article, Triple H explained how WWE changed its outlook on how to recruit female talents. He stated the following:

“The first thing I noticed was the way we were working with our women. They were almost being told, ‘Don’t wrestle or perform like the men.’ I felt like that was fundamentally wrong. Instead of looking at women like it was a modeling agency, we went from an athletic standpoint. I wanted athletes that would be willing to embrace the grind we did, but deliver at a high level that is needed to be a WWE superstar.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





