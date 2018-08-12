Triple H explains how WWE changed its policy for recruiting women

Aug 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck


The Washington Post published an article on the women’s movement within WWE in recent years, titled, “The women wrestlers of WWE have created a movement. Is it built to last?”

In the article, Triple H explained how WWE changed its outlook on how to recruit female talents. He stated the following:

“The first thing I noticed was the way we were working with our women. They were almost being told, ‘Don’t wrestle or perform like the men.’ I felt like that was fundamentally wrong. Instead of looking at women like it was a modeling agency, we went from an athletic standpoint. I wanted athletes that would be willing to embrace the grind we did, but deliver at a high level that is needed to be a WWE superstar.”

One Response

  1. Alex says:
    August 12, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    And this is why he’ll be amazing when Vince finally leaves him total control.

