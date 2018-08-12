Reigns on Lesnar: “He doesn’t get credit”

“He doesn’t get credit. He did years ago; but for his age, to be in the back of his athletic career it’s very impressive to see the shape he maintains, the explosive power that he holds. That takes a lot. You see guys like Cena posting workout videos all the time and that’s what you have to do to stay at that elite level. And Brock still has that. He’s a smart businessman in what he does and he’s turned ‘Brock Lesnar’ into a complete character now in the past month or so. It’s pretty neat to see how he can pinball between UFC and WWE and still have that power. It’s insane.”

source: Newsweek

