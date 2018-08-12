Possible injury at Sunday’s Smackdown Live house show

There’s been a possible injury at tonight’s SDLive house show in Florence, SC involving Tye Dillinger.

Tye Dillinger was in a match against Shelton Benjamin but it ended in a countout finish early after the referee put up the “X” gesture with his arms to signal to the back that Dillinger was legitimately hurt. Apparently the injury happened after a bad fall and it looked like Tye got knocked out. WWE hasn’t released an official statement on the incident as of yet. Hopefully Tye’s alright.

Credit to Spotlight fan Jamar Stephens who is at the event and saw it happen.

(The Spotlight)

