NJPW “G1 Cimax 28 – Day 19” Results – August 12, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan – G1 Climax 28 Final Match

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Togi Makabe, Michael Elgin, and Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuji Nagata, Shota Umino, and Ayato Yoshida

2. Bad Luck Fale defeated Henare

3. Suzuki-gun (Takashi Iizuka and Taichi) defeated CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI)

4. Bullet Club (Cody and Hangman Page) defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

-After the match, Cody challenges Robinson to a match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

5. NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship Match

Bullet Club OG (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Taiji Ishimori) defeated Bullet Club (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Marty Scurll) (c)

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado)

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Jay White) defeated Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens)

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Rey Mysterio Jr., KUSHIDA, and Pro Wrestler Sengoku Enbu defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, YOH, and SHO)

9. G1 Climax 28 – Final

Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kota Ibushi

(Visited 1 times, 13 visits today)