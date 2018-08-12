More from Velvet Sky on the dismiss of the Spike/TNA relationship
And like I said in my earlier response, they may not have been crazy about Russo, but Dixie was the ultimate cancer that lead to the downfall of TNA and everything good that came with it. That is all I have to say about this today. Remember, I was there to see and hear things. https://t.co/vkINfNI0et
Seems like you’re overlooking the facts that I have laid out because of your personal distaste for Russo. Every response to you today I have provided facts about the true cancer that ultimately led to the downfall of TNA and you keep trying to take digs at Russo. https://t.co/diLd0bknSZ
