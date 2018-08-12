More from Velvet Sky on the dismiss of the Spike/TNA relationship

And like I said in my earlier response, they may not have been crazy about Russo, but Dixie was the ultimate cancer that lead to the downfall of TNA and everything good that came with it. That is all I have to say about this today. Remember, I was there to see and hear things. https://t.co/vkINfNI0et

— ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) August 10, 2018