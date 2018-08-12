Jim Ross on Impact: “They had their lowest rating of 2018”

“Just when you thought that Impact Wrestling was building some momentum – and I think they still are, their television ratings have recently gone off the hook in a bad way. They had their lowest rating of 2018 for their weekly episodic television. There’s an old saying my granny told me one time about her mercantile, her store, that you can’t sell goods out of an empty wagon. I don’t think the Pop TV wagon is very loaded. If you’re like me I can ask this question to anybody and I’d like to get the answer. Are there other programs that you watch on Pop TV in addition to Impact Wrestling? Didn’t think so. They got to build their company around talent and television. Their talent side seems to be coming together: their nucleus. They gotta have a nucleus and somebody’s gotta get hot. It’s that simple. They’ve gotta get on a vehicle at some point in time that’s gonna give them a chance to survive and become very profitable.”

Source: Jim Ross Report podcast

(Visited 1 times, 37 visits today)