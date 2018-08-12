EVOLVE 111 Results – August 12, 2018 – Livonia, Michigan

1. Special Challenge Match

Saieve Al Sabah defeated Jaka

2. Darby Allin defeated Bryan Idol

3. Jon Davis vs. Josh Briggs (Double Disqualification)

4. Special Challenge Match

WALTER defeated Anthony Henry

5. EVOLVE 100 Rematch

Matt Riddle defeated JD Drake

6. EVOLVE Championship Match

Shane Strickland (c) defeated DJZ

7. WWN Championship – Four-Way Match

AR Fox (w/Ayla and The Skulk) defeated Joey Janela (w/Penelope Ford) (c), Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly), and Darby Allin

8. Williams’ Career vs. Hathaway’s Career – I Quit Handicap Match

Tracy Williams defeated Chris Dickinson and Stokely Hathaway

(Visited 1 times, 19 visits today)