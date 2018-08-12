EVOLVE 110 Results – August 11, 2018 – Cicero, Illinois

1. ZERO-1 USA World Junior Heavyweight Championship
Jake Parnell (c) defeated Gary Jay

2. Freelance World Championship Match
Isaias Velazquez (c) defeated Matt Knicks

3. Triple Threat Match
Anthony Henry defeated Jon Davis and Josh Briggs

4. Special Attraction Match
DJZ defeated AR Fox (w/Ayla and The Skulk)

5. Special Challenge Match
WALTER defeated JD Drake

6. Grudge Match
Jaka (w/Stokely Hathaway) defeated Tracy Williams

7. Six-Man Tag Team Challenge
The Skulk (Adrian Alanis, Tommy Maserati, and Leon Ruff) defeated Catch Point (Chris Dickinson, Dominic Garrini, and Stokely Hathaway)

8. Dream Partner Tag Team Match
Shane Strickland and Austin Theory (w/Priscilla Kelly) defeated Joey Janela and Saieve Al Sabah (w/Penelope Ford)

9. Darby Allin defeated Matt Riddle

