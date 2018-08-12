Combat Zone Wrestling 8/11 Voorhees, NJ results with the return of Joey Ryan

Combat Zone Wrestling returned to Voorhees, NJ last night for CZW “Business As Usual” Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum in Voorhees, NJ. in front of a small but enthusiastic crowd. The show’s original lineup pretty much got thrown in a blender with IMPACT pulling talent, and BLK OUT dropping out of the show due to an non-wrestling related issue with one of the members. The show itself wound up entertaining overall.

Match results:

* In the opener, Johnny Silver defeated The Rascalz’s Myron Reed in a great technical match.

* In a squash, The Rep defeated Francis Kip Stevens (Monster Factory) and Impact’s Fallah Bahh by pinfall after their 3D move.

* Jordan Oliver defeated KC Navarro by pinfall after one of the members of Young, Dumb, And Broke cut handcuffs (put there by Dan O’Hare), then got into a schmoz distracting Navarro, who got the pinfall.

* Alex Reynolds defeated 4 time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Trent Barreta by submission after a Crossface. Pot-match Alex Reynolds demanded a Ladder Match with John Silver to determine the #1 contender for Zachary Wentz’s CZW Wired Championship .

* Chaotic Wrestling New England Champion Anthony Greene defeated Joey Ryan by pinfall with the expected um…blowpop, and other objects…spots. The crowd ate it up bigtime, which surprised me a bit given the nature of CZW crowds.

Post-match, out came MJF’s “lawyers” of Mark Sterling and CPA, who said MJF was “on vacation” and wouldn’t be there fof his scheduled promo (he’s still injured) and said that RSP, Dezmond Xavier, Joe Gacy and Mance Warner will be in a mini-tournament (aka an “opportunity for an opportunity” to determine the #1 contender to MJF’s CZW Title.

* Post intermission, The Shook Crew were in the crowd getting their monthly share of X Pac heat. They were finally greeted by Joe Gacy, Jeff Cannonball and Eddy Blackwater who thankfully chased them away. Kit Osbourne from “The Office” called for Gacy and Cannonball to fight. Needing little persuasion, they did with Joe Gacy defeated Jeff Cannonball (replacing Wheeler Yuta) with the expected blood and gore from each.

* In the Hardcore Tag Match, The Office (Conor Claxton/Brandon Kirk) defeated Mance Warner and Mitch Vallen

Post-match, BLK JEEZ dragged Maven Bentley from the back and demanded the CZW Tag Team Title match with The Rep, originally scheduled for this month. Bentley agreed, then JEEZ punched out Bentley followed too late by The Rep making the save.

* Rickey Shane Page defeated Dan O’Hare by pinfall after a CZW (“Relaxed”) rules match involving blood, ladders, staple guns (with dollar bills being stapled to various body parts), and barbed wire doors.

Post-match, Rickey Shane Page cut a promo demanding his title rematch Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the CZW Title. He said that MJF that MJF “broke every rule in the book”, while he actually wrestled rather than going hardcore. Mark Sterling and CPA then jumped Page, followed by Joe Gacy and Mance Warner making the save to close the show.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to Voorhees, NJ last night for Down With The Sickness on Saturday, September 8 at the Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum in Voorhees, NJ. with a scheduled 8:00 pm bell time. Matches scheduled are BLK OUT- The Rep for the CZW Tag Team Titles, Alex Reynolds vs. John Silver in a Ladder Match to determine the #1 contender for Zachary Wentz’s CZW Wired Championship, the #1 Contender’s Tournament for MJF’s World Heavyweight Title with RSP, Dezmond Xavier, Joe Gacy and Mance Warner SP. and more. Tickets are available now at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com

(Visited 1 times, 32 visits today)