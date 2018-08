CHIKARA “Chikarasaurus Rex – A Deadly Secret” Results – August 11, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. CHIKARA Young Lions Cup

Danjerhawk (c) defeated Sage Philips

2. Volgar defeated Hype Rockwell

3. Four Corner Tag Team Elimination Match

Team F.I.S.T. (Tony Deppen and Travis Huckabee) defeated Creatures of the Deep (Cajun Crawdad and Hermit Crab), Razerhawx 2000 (Razerhawk and Nytehawk), and The Colony (Green Ant and Thief Ant)

4. Beast Warriors (Oleg the Usurper and Proletariat Boar of Moldova) defeated Cornelius Crummels and Sonny Defarge

5. Solo Darling defeated Ophidian

6. Dasher Hatfield and Boomer Hatfield defeated Legion of Rot (Hallowicked and Frightmare)

7. Chikara Grand Championship Match

Mark Angelosetti defeated Juan Francisco de Coronado (c)

