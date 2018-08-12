Charlotte shares the backstage reaction after her Wrestlemania match against Asuka

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by the Press of Atlantic City to promote an upcoming live event. During the interview, Charlotte spoke on a wide variety of topics. Below are some of the highlights.

Charlotte on the backstage reaction after her match against Asuka at Wrestlemania 34:

“And never do I think the men don’t support us. That’s not what I’m saying. It’s one of those things that I remember after my match with Asuka [at WrestleMania 34], a couple of the boys came up to me and were like, ‘just a helluvamatch.’ There is nothing more satisfying than hearing that from a man. I’m not taking away from a girl saying it either, but it’s just like, ‘heck yeah, I’m doing it,’ you know? For them to appreciate your athleticism, your work, your effort, your story-telling because they really are… There’s nothing better.”

On when she found out about the Evolution PPV event:

“I heard rumors. You never know what’s going to happen. I hear things all the time that never come to light. I just gotta go, the best advice is to focus on your tunnel vision. Just keep moving forward. Don’t expect things. Just keep working. I knew if we kept working as hard as we did something like this would happen. And also too, I think it takes for the first time we have the depth to have an all-women’s pay per view. That’s what matters most is that we have that many women that are that talented.”

On a Women’s tag team division:

“I want to tag with Becky! We’re Tea-Generation X! I think that would be awesome. And that’s another thing. Everyone talks about the tag titles. I just wasn’t sure, you know, that we had to have the right amount of women. And depending if that happens one day that would be so much fun.”

