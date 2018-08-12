Charlotte shares the backstage reaction after her Wrestlemania match against Asuka

Aug 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by the Press of Atlantic City to promote an upcoming live event. During the interview, Charlotte spoke on a wide variety of topics. Below are some of the highlights.

Charlotte on the backstage reaction after her match against Asuka at Wrestlemania 34:

“And never do I think the men don’t support us. That’s not what I’m saying. It’s one of those things that I remember after my match with Asuka [at WrestleMania 34], a couple of the boys came up to me and were like, ‘just a helluvamatch.’ There is nothing more satisfying than hearing that from a man. I’m not taking away from a girl saying it either, but it’s just like, ‘heck yeah, I’m doing it,’ you know? For them to appreciate your athleticism, your work, your effort, your story-telling because they really are… There’s nothing better.”

On when she found out about the Evolution PPV event:

“I heard rumors. You never know what’s going to happen. I hear things all the time that never come to light. I just gotta go, the best advice is to focus on your tunnel vision. Just keep moving forward. Don’t expect things. Just keep working. I knew if we kept working as hard as we did something like this would happen. And also too, I think it takes for the first time we have the depth to have an all-women’s pay per view. That’s what matters most is that we have that many women that are that talented.”

On a Women’s tag team division:

“I want to tag with Becky! We’re Tea-Generation X! I think that would be awesome. And that’s another thing. Everyone talks about the tag titles. I just wasn’t sure, you know, that we had to have the right amount of women. And depending if that happens one day that would be so much fun.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)


