WWE Raw Live Event Results – August 10, 2018 – Salisbury, Maryland

1. Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Bobby Roode, Zack Ryder, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews defeated The Authors of Pain, Mojo Rawley, and Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh)

3. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Revival

4. Street Fight

Braun Strowman defeated Kevin Owens

-Elias came out to perform. He was interrupted by Bobby Lashley. They sang together, but Elias attacked him. Lashley turned it around and laid Elias out with the vertical suplex.

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Ember Moon defeated Alexa Bliss (c) (via Disqualification)

6. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Alicia Fox

7. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler (c) (w/Drew McIntyre) (via Disqualification)

