McMahon reportedly not happy about ROH selling out the Garden
Dave Meltzer is reporting people close to Vince McMahon are saying he is livid at the news ROH and NJPW have sold out Madison Square Garden.
Earlier this year, McMahon tried to block ROH from running in “their building”, and at first was successful, but then was told there could be legal action if he tried again, which ultimately lead to Vince and the company backing down.
It should be noted that WWE has only sold out MSG one time in the past six years. It failed to sell out earlier this year with the debut of Ronda Rousey, as well the July 10th show that saw the return of The Undertaker.
Meltzer also speculated that WWE, with this news, are more than likely going to make huge money offers as a power move to The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and possibly Cody Rhodes, when their deals expire with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor in January of next year, with the hopes of those wrestlers not being able to compete, so ROH/NJPW don’t have the star power to run that venue ever again.
(Pro Wreslting & MMA World)
And none of those guys need to work for WWE to make big money. If there was sense, they’d keep going and realise the best way to challenge WWE isn’t with a singular promotion but a unified effort from the next tier promotions like ROH, NJPW and so on. This is going to take some balls but they can really mount a joint offence and do something unprecedented. Imagine a PPV that was joint promoted by legitimately singular promotions and it succeeded, with a stacked card. WWE would be, for the first time in almost 20 years, forced to re-evaluate it’s position and how it stands in the landscape of professional wrestling.
No doubt, some fans are going to say I’m talking nonsense but I’ve seen enough to know the continued cross-promotion of several promotions in the states can and will dent the WWE monopoly. They just need to be brave enough to make it happen and not flinch when WWE decides to wield it’s power.
With WWE looking to steal The Young Bucks, Omega & Cody, ROH & NJPW should start building up the rest of their roster so that even if WWE does get those guys, they have others who can easily take the reins.
Also, maybe if WWE actually allowed their very talented roster to put on great matches, something most of them are very capable of doing, people would go to their shows. But instead it’s the same formulaic style of matches 90% of the time.
Another issue I have is the short matches where a guy loses then instantly calls someone else out only to lose within a minute that they have going at almost all of their house shows, it’s stupid and dumb. If you’ve never been to a WWE show, I can understand wanting to go but after a couple of times, you probably won’t want to go back. That was the case for me. I was at a few shows about 10 years ago then stopped after they stopped going anywhere near me then about 4 – 5 years ago, I went a few times but the only shows I truly enjoyed were the NXT shows, they were really good but the main roster was just the run of the mill stuff and what made me never want to go again was a squash match that lasted less than 60 seconds. They did that crap for the entire European tour, why even waste the time, money etc on bringing those guys on the tour just for that? So stupid.
Anyways, kind of went on a bit of a rant here haha but final thing, suck it Vince! Not everyone will put up with the crap product you put out most of the time. How WWE is at their most profitable while putting out the product that they do, is truly baffling.
People who report about them selling out MSG ignore key details, like this being the night before Wrestlemania. They aren’t drawing a NYC crowd, they’re drawing the Mania convention crowd. They are having a show where there are already thousands of wrestling fans in the area for another show. Want to know what is actually impressive? All In. Cody didn’t need to leech off something WWE was doing to draw his crowd. This is something people will ignore when they hype this up and try and put WWE down. They didn’t have a show on some random date and sell it out, they did so when WWE already did all the work in brought the fans to NYC. If WWE had Takeover in NXT it would most likely sell out. When Wrestlemania happens, WWE takes over the city and wrestling fans flock to it. That’s why there are so many indy shows. They indy companies didn’t draw these people to the city, it was Mania. That’s what is happening here except in a more noteworth venue.
Also bringing up house shows doesn’t change that. If WWE did a real PPV at MSG, it would sell out just like it always has.