McMahon reportedly not happy about ROH selling out the Garden

Dave Meltzer is reporting people close to Vince McMahon are saying he is livid at the news ROH and NJPW have sold out Madison Square Garden.

Earlier this year, McMahon tried to block ROH from running in “their building”, and at first was successful, but then was told there could be legal action if he tried again, which ultimately lead to Vince and the company backing down.

It should be noted that WWE has only sold out MSG one time in the past six years. It failed to sell out earlier this year with the debut of Ronda Rousey, as well the July 10th show that saw the return of The Undertaker.

Meltzer also speculated that WWE, with this news, are more than likely going to make huge money offers as a power move to The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and possibly Cody Rhodes, when their deals expire with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor in January of next year, with the hopes of those wrestlers not being able to compete, so ROH/NJPW don’t have the star power to run that venue ever again.

(Pro Wreslting & MMA World)

