Seth Rollins admits Dean Ambrose getting hurt was a blessing in disguise

“Not that I would wish injury on Ambrose at all, but that was something that lit a fire underneath me. It’s definitely been a blessing in disguise for my singles career. Honestly, you look at my body of work from SummerSlam last year to SummerSlam this year – I really don’t think there’s anybody on the main roster, aside from an AJ Styles give or take, that can compare with what I’ve done. From winning the tag team titles, to winning the Intercontinental title at Mania, to the gauntlet match performance on Raw, to some of the matches I’ve been a part of the last six months, nobody can hold a candle to what I’ve done in the ring. I definitely feel I’m back on top for sure.”

source: scmp.com

(Visited 1 times, 166 visits today)