ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden sold out

The ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden has officially sold out minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public this morning.

The event, the first non-WWE wrestling show inside MSG for over 50 years, will take place on April 6, 2019 on the eve of WrestleMania 35.

ROH COO Joe Koff said yesterday that 60% of tickets for the show were sold during the ROH Honor Club pre-sale and MSG held its own pre-sale yesterday. Ticket prices ranged from $30 to $300 for ringside and ROH/NJPW will make full use of the seats inside The Garden.

This show will cross the $1 million gate mark easily and it will be the first wrestling show to cross that mark in the United States which does not carry the WWE banner in a very, very, very long time.

(Visited 1 times, 29 visits today)