NJPW “G1 Climax 28 – Day 17” Results – August 10, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and SHO) defeated Henare and Shota Umino

2. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated CHAOS (Toru Yano and Jado)

3. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto and YOH) defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

4. Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito and SANADA) defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr. and TAKA Michinoku)

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) vs. Kota Ibushi, Marty Scurll, and Chase Owens (No Contest)

6. G1 Climax 28 – Block A

Togi Makabe [6] defeated Michael Elgin [6]

7. G1 Climax 28 – Block A

YOSHI-HASHI [6] defeated Hangman Page [6]

8. G1 Climax 28 – Block A

Minoru Suzuki [10] defeated Bad Luck Fale [6] (via Disqualification)

9. G1 Climax 28 – Block A

EVIL [10] defeated Jay White [12]

10. G1 Climax 28 – Block A

Kazuchika Okada [13] vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi [15] (Time-Limit Draw)

—

G1 Climax 28 Standings:

Block A

1. Hiroshi Tanahashi [15] – Winner of Block A

2. Kazuchika Okada [13]

3. Jay White [12]

4. Minoru Suzuki [10]

5. EVIL [10]

6. YOSHI-HASHI [6]

6. Michael Elgin [6]

6. Hangman Page [6]

6. Togi Makabe [6]

6. Bad Luck Fale [6]

Block B

1. Kenny Omega [12]

2. Tetsuya Naito [12]

3. Kota Ibushi [10]

—–

4. Zack Sabre Jr. [10]

5. SANADA [8]

5. Tomohiro Ishii [8]

7. Hirooki Goto [6]

8. Tama Tonga [6]

9. Juice Robinson [4]

10. Toru Yano [4]

-Sabre Jr., SANADA, Ishii, Goto, Tonga, Robinson, and Yano cannot win Block B.

(Visited 1 times, 18 visits today)