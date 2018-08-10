MYC competitor Tegan Nox suffers broken leg during tournament match

Tegan Nox, who used to wrestle on the independent scene as Nixon Newell, suffered a broken leg during one of the Mae Young Classic tournament matches yesterday.

Nox advanced to the second round of the tournament and while wrestling her round of 16 opponent, she went for a dive and landed badly. When she tried to stand up, her leg basically gave out and the referee then stopped the match and declared her opponent the winner. Medical personnel attended to Nox, who was crying and in pain.

Appearing in front of the crowd later, Triple H then announced that she suffered a broken leg. Nox is rather unfortunate as last year she tore her MCL prior to the tournament and had to be replaced as well.

She is under a WWE deal and only returned back in action four months ago.

(Visited 1 times, 60 visits today)