Maria Kanellis breaks her wrist while training for in-ring return

Maria Kanellis, who has been training at the WWE Performance Center for a return to the ring, suffered a setback this week after she broke her wrist.

Kanellis is now sporting a cast and will have to keep it on for the next six weeks. Despite the injury, Maria still thinks she will be back in time for the first-ever women-only pay-per-view Evolution. “6 weeks in a cast. Do the math…still have time before #Evolution,” she wrote in an Instagram post that also included a photo of the X-ray which shows the broken wrist.

Maria returned to the WWE with her husband Mike in June 2017 but three months later she was taken off television and given a leave of absence after she announced that she’s pregnant with their first baby. She gave birth to a baby girl, Fredrica Moon, in April.

