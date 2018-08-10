Another Match Announced for WWE Super Show-Down

Aug 10, 2018 - by Michael Riba

WWE has announced that John Cena vs. Kevin Owens will take place at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 in Australia. It is the second match confirmed for the event, the other being The Undertaker vs. Triple H.

