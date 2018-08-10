Another Match Announced for WWE Super Show-Down
WWE has announced that John Cena vs. Kevin Owens will take place at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 in Australia. It is the second match confirmed for the event, the other being The Undertaker vs. Triple H.
BREAKING: The rivalry between @JohnCena and @FightOwensFight will be renewed when the two square off at @WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia! #WWESSD https://t.co/RGSEMLupHk
— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2018
